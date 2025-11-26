Scorpio Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: You may feel cheated in financial affairs by friends

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love risks Make the day trouble-free. Look for a happy love life & successful professional one. Good financial status demands smart investment plans. Health is also good. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be careful while having discussions in your love life. Consider crucial monetary investments. Handle the professional pressure with care. Your health is also good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will have issues today. You should be ready to openly talk to settle the issues. Some females will go back to the old love affair. However, this may also create issues in the current relationship. New lovers must be careful while having body contact with their partner today. Married females should be careful not to let a relative or sibling make decisions in their marital life. Single natives may find someone special today. However, they must wait before expressing the feeling.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You need to brush up on the technical skills today. This will be helpful in projects and client sessions. You should also be ready to travel for job purposes. Some females will invite criticism at the workplace for their performance. The second part of the day is crucial for IT, legal, architecture, mechanical, media, and hospitality professionals. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture, but ensure you keep every stakeholder happy. Students must focus more on academics.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Be smart while handling money. You may feel cheated in financial affairs by friends. Some relatives will also be cunning in financial affairs, which may lead to despair. It is good to take the help of a financial expert for large-scale investments, especially in the stock market and speculative business. Females will be required to contribute to a celebration within the family. Businessmen will receive a bank loan today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today, and this means you don’t need to worry about major ailments. Today is a good day to join a gym or yoga session. You should not miss medicines and must also drink plenty of water. Minor injuries may suffer from bruises while playing, but they will not be serious. Do not compromise on the diet. Add more proteins to your plate today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)