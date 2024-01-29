 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts new aspects of love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts new aspects of love

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts new aspects of love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 29, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for Jan 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Show no hesitation in expressing your love.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be committed to the goal

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024. Your commitment will reserve accolades. Both money and health are good today.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024. Your commitment will reserve accolades. Both money and health are good today.

Do not let egos hamper the love life. Show the willingness to take up every challenging office task. The financial status will be intact & health will be good.

Show no hesitation in expressing your love. Be diligent in the office and spend time to accomplish all the assigned tasks. Your commitment will reserve accolades. Both money and health are good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

The romantic life will be pleasant today. Spend more time together and express your emotions without hesitation. Be a good listener and also provide personal space to the partner. Do not impose your ideas on the lover and also support each other in both personal and professional endeavors. Married Scorpios must avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life. Some single Scorpios will also find new love today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Professionally, you are good today. Stay away from office politics and ensure you take on new tasks without hesitation. You may perform brilliantly as an author, medical practitioner, engineer, or architect. For entrepreneurs, the first half may not be productive but the second half will bring prosperity. Students appearing for examinations will need to put in a little more effort. You may also apply to a foreign university for higher studies.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Today, you will see wealth as money will come from multiple sources. You may sell a property or even buy one. A sibling will help you financially while a monetary dispute will also be settled. Some Scorpios will have a loan approved. Businessmen will see good returns and there will also be funds from promoters for trade expansion to new areas. A celebration in the family will need your contribution.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. However, the Scorpios with lung or liver-related issues will have minor trouble in the second part of the day. You need to be cautious about what you eat. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol. If you are keen to quit smoking, this is the right time.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

