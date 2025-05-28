Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2025, predicts winning a legal battle

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Enjoy life to its fullest Ensure the love affair is intact and there will be solutions for professional challenges. Prefer safe solutions for financial challenges. Health is also good. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, 28 May 2025: Handle challenges related to egos with a mature attitude. (Freepik)

The love affair will see bright moments today. No professional challenge will affect your performance. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to overcome the interference of a third person in the relationship, which can be disastrous. You should also provide the persona space in the love affair. It is good to keep the parents outside your disagreements, and some Scorpios will also be successful in settling issues with an ex-lover. Married male natives must keep a distance from office romance, as this can be disastrous today. As females have chance of getting pregnant, unmarried female natives need to be highly careful while spending time with their lovers.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will help you meet your professional goals. Keep the seniors in a good mood and be diplomatic while expressing opinions at team meetings. Handle challenges related to egos with a mature attitude. You must also come up with new ideas which will have takers at the office. Those who are keen to quit the job can pick the first half of the day to put down the paper. Students appearing for examinations need to put in a little more effort.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

There will be income from different sources, including freelancing work. Some females will inherit a part of the property, while you may also win a legal battle which has a serious impact on the bank account. You may consider buying electronic appliances today and businessmen will be successful in clearing all pending dues. You are fortunate in terms of money and may try luck in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a healthy lifestyle and the diet you consume is free from oil and fat. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports and you should also be careful while driving in hilly terrains today. Some seniors will require a doctor’s help for better medical conditions. It is good to avoid adventure sports, especially mountain biking in the second half of the day.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

