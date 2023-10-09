Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2023 predicts positive results

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No danger scares you

Happy relationship along with productivity at office is the highlights of the day. Minor financial issues will be there in morning but health is good.

A love life will see mesmerizing moments and you may share emotions. Some professional challenges will be resolved in no time. Minor money issues will exist in the first half of the day but health will be good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Love sincerely and you’ll see positive results today. Some Scorpio natives will get into a new relationship and this will bring changes in their life. Handle all troubles with care and find time to sit down with the lover to share the emotions. Today is also good to plan your future. A long drive at night will help you end the day with a romantic note.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

No major trouble will be there at the workplace and you will be able to deliver optimum results. An author will publish a book while academicians, botanists, graphic designers, and lawyers will see professional success. Some jobs would need you to give special attention. IT professionals will need to work overtime today. Students will clear competitive examinations and entrepreneurs will sign new deals that will bring in good profit in the future.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financial trouble will exist in the first half of the day. The income from investments will not be as expected. This may cause disappointment. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign investors, especially in the second half of the day. And business expansions will not be a big concern.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

As you maintain a properly balanced office and personal life, your health will not be compromised. Give time to exercise. Do yoga early in the morning or go for a long walk either in the morning or in the evening. Take care of the diet and avoid both junk food and aerated drinks. Some natives may develop rashes on the skin that require medical attention. You should also be careful while working in the kitchen as minor cuts will happen.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

