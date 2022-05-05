Scorpio Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 5, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You have always handled things with so much grace and dignity. Be it your career choices or committing your love life you are somebody who has always listened to his heart and proved others wrong. Your courage is your power and strength. You are advised to re-examine all your actions before venturing into anything new and avoid impulsive decisions in future. Your health will be great today and you may reconsider hitting the gym. Though your finances will be great, things won’t be the same on your professional front. Your family member will give you all reasons to be happy today. You will rediscover the magic of your relationship. You love exploring things so now is the time to explore the unexplored. You can opt for a trekking experience that will uplift your mood. It is a good time for property deals. You are most likely to hear some good news regarding your old property dispute.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your finances will be great today. You are advised to invest your money wisely. If you concentrate on saving and not splurging the financial growth will be more consistent. You will get good returns from your investment in mutual funds.

Scorpio Family Today

Things will be great in your family. A birthday party at your distant relatives’ place will bring the entire family together. You must not neglect the younger members of your family. Your insightful advice will most likely prove beneficial for them in their academics.

Scorpio Career Today

You are advised to be more careful while confronting a senior colleague. However, you are advised to stay away from any controversies as they may have long-lasting repercussions. Things will be fine soon all you need to stay calm and wait for things to get back to normal.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health will be good and you are advised to continue your healthy routine. Those who are struggling with backache will be cured. You must continue the home remedies prescribed by your elders at home and things will be great.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Get ready to rediscover the passion in your relationship. Your spouse or partners may make you feel important and loved. You may get some gifts. The day will be all yours and you relax and enjoy the hot summer day with your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

