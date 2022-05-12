Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 12, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your financial status is in good shape. This may allow you to spend on necessities and luxuries. Your day appears to be eventful on a professional level. Situations are likely to go your way and you may be able to do well. This may result in social benefits and professional recognition too. For a period of time, your health may be a source of concern. However, by focusing on good food and physical activity, you may be able to recover. Family members are likely to be vying for your attention and time. Ignore them at your peril. You may be occupied at work. As a result, your romantic life is likely to suffer. Your partner may feel left out. A visit to a tourist destination might be enjoyable. However, it is likely to put a strain on your wallet. Property transactions may not go as per plan. Academically, students are likely to excel.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your economic situation appears to be promising. You are likely to make profits from previous investments in immovable assets. In the next few days, you are likely to invest surplus cash in stocks or in purchasing a vehicle.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, there are likely to be squabbles among family members. Stay cool and do not be a part of it. Clashes can have a detrimental impact on children. Create a peaceful environment to restore normalcy.

Scorpio Career Today

On the job, your environment may be brimming with optimism. Subordinates may be able to assist in achieving professional goals. New assignments may bring out the best in you, allowing you to flourish at work.

Scorpio Health Today

Minor aches are likely to worsen, causing difficulty on the health front. You may need to take a break from work to get enough rest. Stress and muscle pain may be alleviated with relaxation techniques and medication.

Scorpio Love Life Today

In romance, newlywed couples may go through a stressful phase. You may need to work together to find a way to rekindle your passions. Singles are likely to make a bad decision in love. Better part ways now than regret later.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

