Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 25, '22 states, good gains

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) For Scorpio natives, health remains in top form. You may benefit from a new exercise regimen, which is likely to show its positive effects on your overall wellbeing. Your financial condition may be strong. Investments made in immovable assets are likely to bring good gains. Your love life seems very promising. Singles are likely to get hitched. Wedding bells may be round the corner for some. However, your family members may not be happy with your decision. This may give rise to misunderstandings and clashes at home frequently. You may undergo stress on the professional front as a result of all this. Some of you may be required to travel a lot for business. Do not combine it with leisure. Property dealers are likely to cut a good bargain. Some students may be sent abroad for higher studies.

Scorpio Finance Today For Scorpio natives, business may be flourishing and profits may be as per expectations in finance. Your past investments may bring good gains. Reserve cash may come in handy in times of need. Investment in land may bring profits.

Scorpio Family Today On the domestic front, situation could be a bit volatile for Scorpio natives. An atmosphere of stress may prevail. You need to keep your anger under control or it could disrupt peace. Handle the issues with maturity and patience.

Scorpio Career Today On the professional front, Scorpios may have a mixed day. Although you may put in your sincere efforts, they may not be lauded by those that matter in the organization. Those planning to switch jobs may, however, find success.

Scorpio Health Today Your health is likely to remain fine, Scorpios. You may shift focus on maintaining physical and mental wellbeing. Joining a fitness training program and practicing calming techniques are likely to bring you peace of mind.

Scorpio Love Life Today A spontaneous short trip with your partner may rejuvenate your senses, Scorpios. The time spent in the company of your significant other is also likely to give you an opportunity to explore your relationship further.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

