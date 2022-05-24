Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 24, 2022 states, moderate day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Today communication would the key to turning the day favourable. Make it a point to communicate clearly with people in your personal and professional life. It is an opportune time to implement the ideas you have been contemplating for a long on the professional front. The day is expected to be moderate for traders with profit and expenditure remaining balanced. All relationships at this time are likely to be tested. Do not shrink your domestic responsibilities. This may create a void in family ties. Your health is likely to be stronger than usual and you can get rid of any past ailments. Avoid making investments in real estate at this time as you may not encounter trustable people. Much excitement is in store on the romantic front as you find your partner very supportive and understanding. A long journey may turn out to be a memorable one in the company of special someone.

Scorpio Finance Today Those in business may have to face problems due to some unsolicited advice from a close friend. Hence, avoid trusting anyone blindly. There could be unwanted expenditure as well and your budget could be impacted.

Scorpio Family Today Observing your behaviour today, others may feel that you are not very happy on the family front. Keep your emotions in check and spend time with your near and dear ones. Do remain available on short notice today. Your presence may be required to handle medical situations at home.

Scorpio Career Today Some of you are likely to witness a transfer or a good change in your job today. It may prove most opportune for your professional growth. Those working on an important project can expect support from superiors and colleagues.

Scorpio Health Today You need to start exercising, regularly. Being healthy physically may help you remain calm. It may also allow you to focus on the issues that you face. Join a group of like-minded to get the motivation you need.

Scorpio Love Life Today If you are single, you may hear from someone from the past with whom you’ve lost touch. While those on a dating app you are likely to connect with someone very interesting. Some of you might discover a new side of your partner and rekindle the passion in your relationship.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

