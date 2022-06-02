Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily PredictionsforJune2,'22 states sedentary lifestyle

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)On the health front, you may continue to be free-spirited and contented. Living in the moment may help you stay fit. On the professional front, you may be in control of situations and be able to complete your tasks on time. Your romantic life is likely to be therapeutic. You and your partner may get to unwind together. Some of you may even get together to discuss your future possibilities. Your family life, on the other hand, is likely to be problematic. Situations at home may be volatile, keeping your loved ones in constant verbal spats. Your financial situation is expected to stay stable. It may take some time for a new business to get traction. Travelling to a secluded spot may calm your nerves and allow you to relax in the natural world. Property-related legal documents may demand close examination. Students may achieve satisfactory results.

Scorpio Finance Today You may experience some financial ups and downs. Expenses are likely to climb steeply. You may require an additional source of income to deal with the losses. However, an ancestral property is likely to bring you financial benefits.

Scorpio Family Today You may be unable to stay at home more due to your rigorous job schedule. This is likely to irritate your loved ones. Children may look up to you for guidance in academics. You may have to make time for everyone at home.

Scorpio Career Today Your ambition may net you a lucrative job in a new company. It may pay you significantly more as compared to your current employer. An understanding of the workplace may help you get along well with your new coworkers.

Scorpio Health Today Your health may be influenced by what you consume. In moderation, all foods are likely to benefit your skin. A little exercise can also help you avoid ailments that are associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

Scorpio Love Life Today To keep the flame in your relationship alive, you may have to convey your feelings to your partner more openly. Your beloved is likely to be in a good mood. You may organise a quiet and cosy romantic outing together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

