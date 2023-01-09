Scorpio Horoscope Today, January 9, 2023: Quit overthinking & let go

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your energy levels are likely to increase today motivating you to follow your exercising regiment rigorously. Overthinking can really put your mind into stress, so taking things lightly can really benefit you. Financially, you seem to be at a good place as pending deals are finally going to yield positive returns. You might have to step in carefully as your work deadlines might get stricter. You can also experience certain unexpected projects lined up at work, leaving you befuddled. Bracing yourself with confidence can really help ease the situation. The travel bug in you might look out for a weekend escape as you strive to try something new today. There seems to be hurdles in your personal life as family members strung together and enjoy the season. There are no clashes whatsoever, a health family dinner can be expected. Those in love have nothing to fret about as cupid blesses them with passion and romance today. Doing small things together can really spice things up.

Scorpio Finance Today:

Certain sources of income will yield moderate returns. Investing in real estate or stocks and mutual funds can turn out to be quite lucrative. A joint business venture is likely to come up from an overseas friend.

Scorpio Family Today:

There is a high probability of a wedding engagement in your family. Its going to be a beautiful day for your family as everyone resolves conflicts and have a healthy conversation.

Scorpio Career Today:

Merger and acquisitions are likely to disrupt your peace at work today. Your responsibilities at work are likely to increase and your salary expectations may not be met given the additional responsibilities. You might have to handle things with patience today.

Scorpio Health Today:

Motivation seems to be your mantra today. you might feel quite energized to do things today as your body’s stamina increases gradually. Relying on morning exercises and a nutritious diet can save you from infections and minor ailments.

Scorpio Love Today:

Your romantic life seems to be exhilarating today and you might experience passion and desire for your partner. Some romantic surprises are likely to leave you spellbound.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

