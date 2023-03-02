Scorpio Horoscope Today, March 2, 2023: Expect a change in routine

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio, you may have a favorable day. Daily astrological prediction says, those who want to break the monotony may plan a trip with old buddies. You may feel active and motivated to clear backlogs at work and prepare a strategy to start working on new projects. Old clients may reach you and give you a chance to serve them again. A cousin or a relative may come to stay with you and it may fill you with happiness.

Homemakers may join a fitness or dance classes to get back in shape. Love birds may have a moderately auspicious day. They may think about ways to spend quality time together by doing exciting and fun things. You may buy a new property and get possession soon. Everything seems fine, but some financial issues are indicated. You should avoid spending on unnecessary stuff and save more for rainy days.

Scorpio Finance Today:

It does not seem to be a favorable day on the financial front. Heavy business losses may incur and cause you stress. You should find different sources to manage your expenses and recover the business losses.

Scorpio Family Today:

It may be a mixed day on the home front. You may be concerned about the health of your wife or visit a sick relative today. Home repair or renovation work may keep you occupied.

Scorpio Career Today:

Freshers may start their careers and join professional courses to get better job opportunities. It is a favorable day for writers and marketing professionals.

Scorpio Health Today:

Those who have been feeling under the weather lately should see a doctor. Some may attend a fitness workshop today. Homemakers may try home remedies to boost immunity.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

Singles may meet someone and their loneliness may come to an end. Your beloved may make a grand romantic gesture or surprise you. A travelling with partner is on the cards for the Scorpio natives.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Green

