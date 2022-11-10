Scorpio Horoscope Today, Nov 10, 2022: Health might feel extraordinary

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

When we apply for a job, we focus primarily on the package. The first question that we mostly ask is about the salary that we will possibly receive. Along the way, we forget to touch the other crucial points. The work culture, growth, environment, employees etc. are important too. Due to this most of us land on a job we don’t like. The salary remains to be highly satisfactory but the work experience deteriorates with time. When you go for a job interview, along with focusing on the money matters, question about the other aspects too. Your health feels extraordinary today. Sitting at on place isn’t what you need to do. Be spontaneous, walk a little more than usual, take the higher road and yell at the top of the mountain. Remind yourself that you are alive and even better than you were yesterday.

Scorpio Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you have been investing your time in the betterment of your health, you must be feeling the difference today. You feel extraordinarily wholesome today. Continue the good work and encounter one of the best feelings!

Scorpio Finance Today

Money has often been your primary focus. It has finally paced to arrive at your door and is here to stay put. The amount you will be receiving from your work is highly satisfactory.

Scorpio Career Today

Your job has money but lacks in the other pivotal aspects. The work culture doesn’t suit your aspirations. Have an inspiring conversation with an elderly person and seek advice.

Scorpio Family Today

In the moment of distress, your family could be a reliable force. Share your miseries with them and you will feel much better. This conversation could land you in a solution too.

Scorpio Love Life Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a person you care about but you fear the risk of losing them. What if this person feels the same about you as well? It’s better to be expressive than to live a life under regrets.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON