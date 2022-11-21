Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 21, 2022: Let go of past mistakes

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio natives may feel more confident and braver today and ready to make some weighty choices. Possibilities for advancement in your field may present themselves. Nothing may threaten the stability of your financial situation. Do not slack off or let your guard down in your efforts. Focusing on a single task can be difficult when your mind is cluttered. To make the best decision, you should think over everything thoroughly. If anything, you'll probably earn more respect from your relatives. Those with a lonely heart may receive some good news that may keep their romantic lives interesting. Scorpio students taking government exams might fare better on that particular day. There are clues that point to a long journey in your future. There are signs of potential delays, so make sure you're well-prepared for the trip. Rain and other weather condition should also be taken into account. Naivety could land some Gemini in trouble on the property front.

Scorpio Finance Today

You may be able to improve your standard of living thanks to some unforeseen financial windfalls. The time is right to buy gold or jewellery and reap the rewards of those investments in the future. It's an excellent time to put money to work for Scorpios.

Scorpio Family Today

Now is a good time for Scorpio natives to host a private religious ceremony or festivity. Others may use this time to reconnect with long-lost relatives. They may be happy, and you may even be able to patch up some old tensions.

Scorpio Career Today

You'll be able to make the transition to a new job soon. Exciting new doors may open for those working in the technical sectors. However, in the business world, competition is inevitable, so you should start preparing for victory right now, Scorpio natives.

Scorpio Health Today

Today could be the day you feel like a new person, both physically and mentally. Despite this, you shouldn't let your mind wander and cause you physical harm. Make sure to take care of your health, Scorpio natives.

Scorpio Love Life Today

It is a good time for marriage, so engaged Scorpio couples should consider tying the knot. Long-term romantic partnerships can be fruitful. Keeping things even-keeled between the two of you may do wonders for your relationship. For some Scorpio natives, it may lead to marriage.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

