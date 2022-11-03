Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 3, 2022: Monetary gains expected ?

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio, today may be an auspicious day for you as you may get some monetary gains. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may invest in enhancing your communication skills. You may plan to join an advanced professional course. You may clear an important job interview and get a handsome salary package. Your parents may feel proud of your professional success. Money may attract you from unexpected sources. You may get some innovative investment opportunities. There may also be a chance to buy or sell a house. You may earn good profit by selling products or services to reputed clients. Family members may support your initiatives you take to reach your career goals.

Scorpio Finance Today

You may anticipate a steady inflow of money as your financial situation may get better Scorpio. There may be excellent returns from a property investment. You may plan to reinvest this margin in a new venture. You may have an instinct to sense good investments. Time to celebrate Scorpio, enjoy this financial growth.

Scorpio Family Today

You may get an opportunity to travel with family or loved ones. This may turn out to be a favorable trip. Your juniors at home may look up to you for guidance. You may share some tips with them to balance hard work and intelligence.

Scorpio Career Today

Dear Scorpio, today may be a good day on the career front. You may get transferred to a desired place in your job. There may also be work promotion for you. You may find this day auspicious to meet new clients or start some new venture.

Scorpio Health Today

Today may be a good day health wise. You may focus on your health and may make some dietary changes to be fit and fine. You may also do some breathing exercises to improve the functioning of your lungs.

Scorpio Love Life Today

The day may not be so favorable with regards to love life. There may be some love issue, which may bother you a bit. Some misunderstanding may creep in and confuse you. It may be good if you talk to your partner and clear all misunderstandings.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON