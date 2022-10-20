Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 20, 2022: A new level of success

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios’ can expect a new level of success in their romantic relationships. In order to bring the family even closer together, someone needs to plan a small gathering. If you've been putting in the time and effort, you should start hearing some good professional news soon. Money-wise, things may improve as well for Scorpio natives, adding to their savings. Scorpio natives should use discretion and wait for more information before responding; this would help in increasing one's optimism. It's important that you refrain from overanalyzing and overreacting. Put an end to your plan-making and take life as it comes. Put your worries behind you and live each moment to the fullest. It’s recommended to postpone any trips you had planned, as the situation is likely to remain chaotic. Transactions involving real estate can be fruitful if the appropriate paperwork is completed. Dealing with siblings is recommended for Scorpio natives.

Scorpio Finance Today

You've always been the type to give your work 100% effort. Today, Scorpio natives are likely to reap the monetary benefits of their dedication. Metals like gold and silver are good investments. In any case, maintain composure and don't make any hasty choices.

Scorpio Family Today

You are someone who enjoys spending time with family. Most likely, you may enjoy the day with your entire family, particularly your siblings. However, you are encouraged to spend more time with senior family members.

Scorpio Career Today

You may end up making some wise choices for your career. There may be additional employment opportunities available to you. You should consult with more senior coworkers before making a final decision. Politeness is something that should never be overlooked.

Scorpio Health Today

In order to kick off the day on the right foot, nothing beats a brisk walk around the block. There's nothing like a breath of fresh air to lift your spirits. The time is now to engage in vigorous cardio exercise; alternatively, any mild exercises may do.

Scorpio Love Life Today

The day can be full of surprises and presents for Scorpio natives. The planets are aligned in your favour, so take advantage of the day by going on a date with your significant other. Your significant other might propose marriage to you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

