Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 18

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

People born under the sign of Scorpio are usually very honest, loyal and committed in their love life. If you are a Scorpio born person, then you may also take your romantic life and relationship to your closed and loved ones very seriously. You are one passionate soul whose fire is always ignited to chase one thing or the other. Also, you have strong compassion and empathy to the ones who need it. But at times, you can become highly manipulative, jealous, secretive and mysterious of your behavior. Predicting your next move becomes impossible when you are in your revengeful side of personality. You are going to make the most of this day by being truth and honest with your actions. Don’t fall in the trap of fake people. Beware of any cyber crime and keep a strict control on your money aspect.

Scorpio Finance Today

You are doing pretty well in your financial aspect and therefore you must stay vigilant of any fraudulent activities happening in your source. It is a good time to make new stream of profits in business.

Scorpio Family Today

Your family life will stay as per the normal routine and you may have to give your extra attention and care to your loved ones as your spouse can stay busy in their work.

Scorpio Career Today

If you are from IT sector, things will take a positive turn for you today. Also people from journalism and mass communication are going to get good career opportunities in the near future.

Scorpio Health Today

Waking up early in the morning can solve and fix most of your life’s problems at its own as you will have more time for yourself. Also, you may feel somewhat spiritual and religious at the start of the day.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Don’t be too much authoritative and a control freak in your love relationships. Give some freedom and much needed space to your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

