Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 9

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Day seems to be wonderful; you can make it better by taking care of feelings of your partner or spouse. This is the right time to prioritizing your basic needs and focus on emotional stability. Your good financial condition may allow you to invest in new business and engage in learning marketing tactics. Believing in yourself is a good idea.

Everything seems fine, but you may face some issues on the love front. Try to sort out relationship issues before it gets too late. Married couples may find it hard to come up with the challenges and think about the right solution to deal with it.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Scorpio Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. Some may take wise investment decisions in order to save income tax or get tax rebate. It is important to watch your expenditure and focus on savings.

Scorpio Family Today

Day may bring mixed results. A pilgrimage or family picnic is on the cards. Some may be worried about parents’ health. Achievement of youngers may make you feel proud.

Scorpio Career Today

You are doing great on the professional front. Foreign travel is indicated for some associated with export business. This is a favorable day for teachers, financial consultants and property dealers. Some may join professional courses to upgrade their skills.

Scorpio Health Today

This is a normal day on the health front. over-exercising may hurt you, so take care and follow advice of wellness expert. Some may switch to health-supplements and super foods.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Day does not seem favorable on the love front. Open communication is must to sort out things between you and your partner. Those who are in abusive relationships or on the verge of divorce, they need to find out an easy way to sort out the things.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

