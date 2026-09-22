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Scorpio Horoscope Today, September 22, 2026: A useful day for practical budgeting, but not for emotional spending

Scorpio Horoscope Today: This is a useful day to ask a direct question in a meeting, complete paperwork or finally make that practical phone call.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 04:08:11 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Scorpio (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Scorpio Horoscope (Canva)
Scorpio Horoscope (Canva)

The Moon remains in Capricorn in your third house for the practical day, pushing you toward calls, messages, errands, commuting and decisions that need courage more than delay. You may begin the day feeling restless or slightly lazy, but confidence should improve once you get moving. A pending task that looked irritating yesterday can become manageable if you break it into smaller parts and stop overthinking the first step. This is a useful day to send the follow-up email, ask a direct question in a meeting, complete paperwork or finally make that practical phone call. Short travel may come up, or the day may simply feel packed with local movement and constant coordination. Try not to scatter your attention across too many conversations at once. Saturn is in Pisces, your fifth house, as an ongoing slow transit, making study, children, romance and creative effort more serious and requiring patience before results feel satisfying. Rahu is in Aquarius, your fourth house, and Ketu is in Leo, your tenth house, as ongoing slow transits, creating mixed signals between home comfort and career direction, so keep expectations balanced and avoid reacting too quickly to mood swings.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Relationship matters look steady, but not especially dramatic, and that may actually suit you today. If you are in a partnership, daily coordination around schedules, expenses or family duties may matter more than emotional speeches. A calm exchange with your spouse or partner can help avoid unnecessary tension later. If you feel impatient, watch your tone in text messages because short replies can sound colder than intended. Those who are single may notice interest growing through conversation, classwork, social media chats or repeated contact rather than instant chemistry. Parents may also feel encouraged by a child’s improvement or more responsible attitude. Appreciation expressed simply will go further than intense emotional analysis.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

This is a strong day for effort-based progress. If you take a bold decision, it is likely to increase your workload, but it can also sharpen your focus and bring useful momentum. Money and results may come through hard work rather than shortcuts, so stay realistic about how much can be finished in one day. Students are well placed for test preparation, practical revision, applications and deadline-driven tasks. Children or younger team members may show better performance if they receive clear instructions. The Sun in your eleventh house supports networking, team support and useful conversations with colleagues, especially when you are asking for information rather than approval. In professional settings, follow up firmly but politely. Your confidence rises when your actions match your words.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Restlessness can drain you more than actual work today, so movement is medicine. A brisk walk, stretching between tasks or even taking the stairs can improve your mood and sharpen concentration. Be mindful of screen fatigue, hurried eating and dehydration during a busy day of calls or commuting. If you are mentally jumpy, reduce multitasking for a while and finish one thing properly. Sleep may improve tonight if you stop checking your phone too often in the late evening and give your mind a chance to wind down.

Tip for the Day:

Take the first practical step before waiting for perfect motivation.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Scorpio Horoscope Today, September 22, 2026: A useful day for practical budgeting, but not for emotional spending
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