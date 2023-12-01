Scorpio Monthly Horoscope December 2023 predicts these are your lucky colours

Scorpio – 23rd October to 21st November

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Deep Dives into December, Scorpio Soars!

In the last month of the year, Scorpios will find themselves delving deep into their own feelings and understanding their desires. With powerful influences propelling them, they'll uncover profound realizations and breakthroughs that might define the coming year for them.

Scorpios, the astrological seers are pointing towards an eventful December for you! The constellation alignments will force you into a reflective state and make you examine your current life situation more intimately than you have in the past months. You will spend a considerable part of this month observing your emotional reactions, understanding what you truly yearn for, and working towards those yearnings.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Month:

For Scorpios, love in December is an opportunity to cleanse old wounds and initiate healing conversations. For single Scorpios, December encourages vulnerability and openness towards the possibility of a new love. Now is not the time for fleeting attractions. Be patient and open, as someone special may just step into your life when you least expect it.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Month:

This December, Mercury in retrograde nudges Scorpios towards introspection in their professional lives. You'll find yourself assessing your achievements, disappointments and lessons of the year, gaining insights that can lead to effective planning for the next year. You'll notice dissatisfaction brewing within you regarding unfulfilled aspirations, signaling you to make vital changes.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Month:

Planetary alignments can make this month slightly volatile concerning monetary matters. Avoid major financial decisions like buying or selling properties, making big investments, or getting into partnerships. Instead, work on setting long-term financial goals, create budgets, and build emergency funds.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Month:

Mindfulness practices will help ground your thoughts and emotions. Now is the best time to purge mental clutter and detox your mind for clearer thinking. Paying attention to emotional triggers will help you better handle your emotional health. All these practices will pave the path for a calmer, composed and mentally resilient Scorpio, as you sail through December and into the new year.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

