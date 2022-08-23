Secrets about Zodiac: Five secrets about Gemini that you didn’t know

People born under the Gemini sign can sometimes get a reputation for being a bit well all over the place. But the truth is there's a whole lot more to the Gemini personality than most people realize.

Geminis are represented by the symbol of the twins, likely because of your dual nature and ability to think, talk, and process information twice as fast as any other sign. Let's reveal the five core secrets of Gemini personality that define you perfectly.

Conflict Avoidance: Gemini natives try to avoid unnecessary conflict. You're not a fan of pointless drama and when possible, will simply walk away from a tense situation before things get too heated. You've got more important things to focus on and you would much rather just get on with your life too. People falling under Gemini sign try to be pacifist but if we back Geminis into a corner and leave you with no other option then you won't hesitate to put us in our place. As you're not afraid to stand up for yourselves and can be quite cutting with your words when you’re angry.

You're a fiercely loyal ally: Whether it's friends , family or a lover, Geminis tends to stick by people once you have committed to someone. You can be picky about who you give their trust to but those who have earned it will have an ally in Gemini for life.

You're self-reliant: You are extremely independent and can't be controlled. You have a self-reliant nature and prefer to far to your own path in life rather than live in someone else's shadow. You need the freedom to live life on your own terms and if anyone tries to control Gemini or box you in , then they will be quick to distance themselves from you.

You're an open book: These natives are always open to people. You're not afraid to tell what you think and have a lot of opinions in mind. You're the kind of person that will tell us exactly what is on our mind without any kind of filter even if it's' not pretty.

You're a smooth talker: You're extremely articulate and surprisingly persuasive when you want to be. You have an uncanny ability to talk to someone and can even make them think that it was their own idea in the first place.