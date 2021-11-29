Solar Eclipse 2021: Everything that you need to know

The last solar eclipse of the year will take place on 4th December, Saturday. This day will be the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month. Here are all the details relating to the eclipse.

When it will take place?

The Solar Eclipse will start on December 4 at 10:59 am, and will continue till 03:07 in the afternoon.

Will it be visible in India?

The Solar Eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, South Africa, Southern regions of Atlantic, Australia, and South America, but not in India.

What is the importance of this Solar Eclipse?

The second Solar Eclipse will occur on the Amavasya in the Hindu month of Kartik during the Vikram Samvat 2078 and will mostly impact the natives of Scorpio zodiac sign and those born in Anuradha and Jyeshta Nakshatra.

This will be the last eclipse of this year. This Solar Eclipse comes two weeks after the partial lunar eclipse of November 19. It will be a total eclipse. When the Moon completely covers the surface of the Sun while forming a straight alignment with the Earth and the Sun, it is known as a Total Solar Eclipse.

What is Sutak Kaal?

Sutak Kaal is considered to be a certain time period observed before the Solar Eclipse, which is considered to be inauspicious. According to the Sanatan Dharma, it is the period when the Earth remains under severe contamination due to the malefic influence of Solar Eclipse. In order to get rid of such effects, several religious precautions are necessary to be followed.

The Sutak Kaal during the Solar Eclipse in 2021 depends entirely on the time of eclipse. As per the Panchanga, the Sutak Kaal begins four phases before the time of occurrence of a Solar Eclipse. According to the Hindu Panchaga, there are eight phases or pahars from sunrise to sunset in total, out of which four pahars or twelve hours prior, the Sutak Kaal begins and ends with the end of the Eclipse.

Do we need to observe Sutak Kaal in India?

This eclipse will not be visible in India. Hence, the Sutak Kaal and its impact will not be religiously observed as well. However, Indians staying in South Africa, Southern regions of Atlantic, Australia, and South America should adhere to the Sutak Kaal.

Any remedies we need to perform on the day of the eclipse?

One should avoid undertaking any important activity during the duration of the eclipse. In addition, it is advised to offer water to Sun and chant Aditya Hridya Stotra. One can also donate copper, jaggery, wheat or ghee to a temple.

Do pregnant women need to take any precautions?

Yes, pregnant women are advised to take precautions as the eclipse is believed to impact new life. During this time, the pregnant women should avoid going out of their houses and witnessing the eclipse in any way. During the period of Sutak Kaal on the day of eclipse, women they should refrain from performing tasks like sewing, embroidery, cutting, peeling and cleaning. They should also avoid using knives and needles during the period of the solar eclipse.

What is the mythological significance of Solar Eclipse?

In vedic astrology, the Solar Eclipse is connected to the legend of Rahu and Ketu. According to Matsya Purana, when the amrit or nectar of immortality was extracted from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan, a war began between the Gods and Demons or Asuras since both of them wanted to consume it. In the midst of all, a demon named Swarbhanu planned to consume the nectar by hiding among the Gods. But during all of this, Lord Surya and Lord Chandra revealed his reality by catching him.

As soon as this trick played by the Asura Swarbhanu became known to Lord Vishnu, he became angry and separated his head and torso with his Sudarshan Chakra. But since Swarbhanu had tasted the Amrit, he did not die. Instead, his head was named Rahu, whereas his torso became Rahu. Hence, as a result of his vengeance, every year Rahu covers the Moon and the Sun and causes the phenomenon of Solar Eclipse.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

