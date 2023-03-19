Sun signs in love: Cancer women as lovers

Cancerian women don't believe in shying away from difficulties in love or life. They are independent and know how to value themselves. Read along to see how they are in their love life.

Read along to see how they are in their love life.

Her character: They are too intelligent for their own good. Be it in finance or household they handle every arena of their life impeccably. They are confident in themselves and respect is an important notion in their life. They are excellent at conversing and talk very expressively.

As a lover: When in love, they expect utmost dedication from their partner, since they offer the same themselves. Though very confident, at times they need to be reminded that they are loved. They will offer the two most important things: love and care to you with utmost determination.

How to date her: Family is their all. They value people close to her so if you wish to impress her, you know what to do. They don't handle criticism in the best manner so be careful of how you navigate communication with them. Be the one to start sharing your deepest worries and emotions since they will never take the first step in this conversation. Cancerian women love a man who takes the lead in a relationship and is not shy of initiating difficult conversations.

The perfect date for her: They love romantic gestures. A candle-lit dinner on the beach or just a dip in the ocean. As long as you make those special efforts they are all yours. Water calms them, therefore, dates near it will always be good ones. Apart from these, if it's just a cosy dinner with home-cooked food, they will still look at you with stars in their eyes.

Compatible signs: What's their match? It's men who have Scorpio and Pisces as their sun signs. Scorpio men will be able to respect them and be there for them when emotional. Pisces, on the other hand, will rather benefit themselves by being with a Cancerian since they will help them stabilise in life.

