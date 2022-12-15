Synastry of Astrology: Map out your relationship

At times when we tend to want to find out astrological compatibility, we look at Sun signs which is a rookie mistake. There is a pot load of gold one can discover if they look in depth into relational astrology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to do that, you ask?

There are myriad ways of interpreting a synastry chart for a couple. What is the potential of this relationship? Is it a long-term thing or is it something that will be tossed out like stale pizza? There are so many facets to consider. There is the Moon sign which according to me comes absolutely first as a contender on the list. The Ascendant or rising sign of course comes very close. The Sun signs’ compatibility also reveals a lot, but in actuality all the traditional nine planets are to be examined in depth for a clear understanding.

The planets highlight certain areas of your life and should be accessed thoroughly when looking at synastry astrology. Will these two people flourish? Will they stagnate? Can they grow and create or will they be encumbered by tragedies, big and small?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Synastry astrology, we compare two astrological charts to determine strengths and weaknesses in a romantic relationship or marriage and this is an absolutely invaluable resource for people looking to understand their partner and their futures with them. It is the best way to evaluate whether a couple is compatible in bed, whether they will have the same ideas about child rearing, whether they will love one another…so on and so forth.

Which planets have the most influence in synastry?

The moon, Venus and Mars are the main planets to probe, but the ascendants should also be compatible.

If the Moon signs are of the same element, then there might be better emotional understanding between the two. Take an Aries moon and pair them with Leo and watch sparks fly. There is a magnetic pull between the elements of the Moon signs and that is the first thing that pulls them together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When we talk about Venus, we talk about what attracts us, physically as well as intellectually; Venus ruling Taurus(earth) and Libra(air). Mars represents our sexual desire or libido which is why studying Mars in both charts will tell us how the couple will experience sexual compatibility. If for example, the girl’s Mars is in Taurus, then chances are high she will find a Cancer Mars very sexually attractive and their sex life will be very touchy-feely, with lots of jealousy and possessiveness.

The Sun is our core energy which is why compatible Sun signs can help a couple find a common life goal in the long term. A Gemini Sun might have the best conversation and laugh the hardest with a Libra or an Aquarian as they are all air. Certain elements are friendly, like water and earth in one team and fire and air in the other. Fire and Water Sun signs may find it more difficult to find a common life goal!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ascendant is the helm of the natal chart which is why its best to look for someone compatible with your rising. Aries is compatible with the fire signs and the air, but not so much with the earth and water signs. The water sign rising natives may find Aries native to be cruel and heartless. Point to be noted is, when you first meet with your lover or about to be husband, it is their rising sign that comes across to you most evidently. You have to really dig deep and pierce through the surface to see the qualities of the Moon sign.

What do we take from all this?

The ascendant and your Sun sign will bring you guys together for the first time. The moon, Venus and Mars will determine if the attraction is powerful enough to sustain a marriage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASPECTS

Planets interacting with each other are forming Aspects and in synastry, you need to find where the Sun, Ascendant, Moon, Venus or Mars are making any aspects. If your Venus is trine his Mars, then that indicates sexual attraction. If it is square Mars, then there is much sexual tension. On the flip side, Mars/Venus aspects create friction and reveal ego battles. The opposition and square aspects are more challenging, whereas the conjunction and the trine aspects are more harmonious when it comes to blending planetary energies.

When the Moon is conjunct his Venus, that could be a good indicator of emotional comfort. Oppositions are like see-saw energy; couples with oppositions from the above-mentioned planets may face a ton of obstacles and challenges. They may suffer from lack of intimacy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HOUSES

In synastry, we have to study the interaction of the houses between the two charts. When we analyse the houses, keeping the planets in mind, we can ascertain and determine the primary role each will play in the drama of life. The most important Houses to be considered are 1st, 5th, 7th and 8th and why? Because these houses deal with love, marriage, sex and relationships. If your Mars falls in his 8th house, that is a clear indication of a strong sexual attraction.

Rahu and Ketu are very significant to study karmic connections and past life relationships, but their aspects provide both a challenging atmosphere for growth to take shape in. When two people are destined to meet, we often see Rahu Ketu interactions play out. For example, you have a Virgo Moon conjunct Ketu and he has a Pisces Moon conjunct Rahu. That means his Ketu is on your Moon and your natal Ketu and this signifies a lover/husband from the past life; it means you will feel pulled towards this person because you have so much to teach and so much to learn from this person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take for example, Sun square Sun, a hardcore challenge if you ask me. But when the couple challenges each other, then there is unprecedented growth. Growth is painful. Growth takes time. Again, patience is key when dealing with challenging interactions in synastry astrology.

Think of a Venus in Taurus woman and a Mars in Scorpio man; their dynamics can be like Persephone and Hades, which is a far cry from a traditional love story. In all honesty can we proclaim that Persephone loved Hades? Hades after all raped her, abducted her and brought her to the Netherworld. He even tricked her by giving her pomegranate seeds, so she couldn’t leave his region. We often see these archetypes played out by Venus signs (Taurus and Libra) as Persephone and Mars signs (Aries/Scorpio) as Hades.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although these archetypes are expressed in synastry, can it determine the fate or destiny of a marriage? Can synastry reveal whether your lover is your Twinflame? That’s possibly not the case, because destiny is ever changing. It certainly helps to map the terrain of your relationship. If you have excellent aspects and interactions in your synastry does that translate to a perfect marriage? No, it does not. A marriage/relationship needs constant work and tending to.

The article has been authored by Tina Mukerji, a soul guide working with Astrology, Tarot, Psychism, Yoga, Tantra, Breathwork and Mantras. She works to discover the inherent archetypes, by studying astrological charts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON