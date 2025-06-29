Tarot Horoscope for June 29, 2025: Healing begins where truth is acknowledged

Tarot shines a light on today’s energy, helping you move through it mindfully. Let the cards reveal the truth your soul already knows. Trust your insight. Keep reading to find the daily tarot predictions for June 29, 2025 as predicted by astrologer Neeraj Dhankher. Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for June 29, 2025(Freepik)

Aries Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Queen of Cups invites you to listen to your being. Consider your feelings to be one piece of information. Your emotions are not distractions- they are signals that should lead you to the real truth. Today, let your emotions, not your mind, guide your comprehension. In your gut, if anything feels out of place, strangely true, just believe it. There is no need for any reason to honour your feelings. Give yourself ample time to experience these emotions without judgment.

Lucky Tip: State what you feel, but do not explain.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: The Tower

The Tower disrupts for a purpose; rebalance may feel like chaos before it brings peace. If today something is falling apart —plans, feelings, or expectations —opening up space for more alignment. Do not resist this shift. Let the dust settle, and trust that your foundation is getting firmer. This is not an end but a disguised breakthrough. The discomfort endured now will soon yield deep clarities.

Lucky Tip: Let go of what broke too often.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: Acknowledgement

Acknowledgement calls for meditation and elevation. Do celebrate the fact that you are not the same person that you used to be. Sometimes growth is not heard loud and clear, but rather in how you now choose differently: love wiser, or simply choose silence when you once expressed and reacted. Let this day mark your moment of self-recognition, for release from the need to be who others knew you as. Fully step into your new chapter with pride; this is your earned self.

Lucky Tip: Recognise one positive change that you are proud of.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: The Ten of Swords

The Ten of Swords brings closure in honesty. Today may grant you closure, or give you the fortitude to seek it. Either way, through the words, an awkward farewell, or the acceptance of the situation, accept what is ceasing at this moment. There is no need for you to carry something that has already ended in spirit. This is your moment to breathe a little easier. Healing begins where truth is acknowledged.

Lucky Tip: Release one painful thought.

Leo Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: The Moon

The Moon whispers: Confront the unforeseen. And never let it bring such an eerie tale to the next chapter of your life. Something could very well feel indescribable today, and so it definitely may be that it is wrong. Maybe wrong just means it needs time. Trust your heart more than what people around you are saying. Fear tells mostly untrue tales. Stop, before you accept every thought. So, follow your intuition, not the feelings that arise from insecurity.

Lucky Tip: Treat your fear with kindness today.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords opens up mental clarity and curiosity for you. A gentle shift in energy brings forth a bolder focus. Today, you can observe a newfound clear state of mind, ready for action. So use that renewal to revisit whatever task or idea that just felt too weighted earlier. Do not rush it; let clarity take its time. The slower you are with your plans, the better the approach. Let questions guide; never let them overwhelm you.

Lucky Tip: Write down the swirling thoughts.

Libra Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: The Fool

The Fool is about fresh starts with open energy. Begin again as many times as you want. Do not judge these restarts; they are signs of strength, not weakness. Today gives you a fresh slate on which to walk boldly and honestly with curiosity. Whether it's a habit, a thought, or a goal, begin walking that next step free of the binding weight of whatever it is you are dragging behind you now. The universe aids in all and only those restarts that are bold and honest.

Lucky Tip: Take a step without deliberating.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

Whatever is invading your heart, allow it to. There may be a bit of sorrow, trauma, and grief with you today, but none of it is making you weak. Whatever feeling that you have in your heart, allow it to go on through you instead of resisting it. Healing is not by pretending; it is by fully feeling. Only after honouring what was then can you step into what's next. There is beauty in honouring what hurts your heart.

Lucky Tip: Cry, journal, or simply rest - but never guilt yourself for doing so.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: Temperance

Temperance is a reminder: healing is not merely an alternative to hope; it's an embodiment of it. You are allowed to heal and give way to hope today. Permit yourself to take it slow while remaining hopeful in the bigger picture. Your strength will be in balancing things out instead of rushing ahead in life. Some soft energy is being moved within; here is where you don't need to push that inside energy—just stay present. Peace grows in soft choices and gentle self-belief.

Lucky Tip: Take a few deep breaths before taking appeals.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: The Magician

The card of The Magician indicates that your mindset today should be your most powerful tool for change; a fresh mindset can transform your day around. What had seemed blocked before may suddenly open up when you shift your perspective. Trust your ability to effect change. Walking in small, intentional steps will lead you onward. Let your thoughts define the path you want to walk on, not the one you fear.

Lucky Tip: Speak kindly to yourself.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: The Star

The Star gives calm after the storms; the Star offers hope after doubting. Let go of being perfect and be present instead. Nothing to prove, nothing to do today. Be where you are, let your light shine without shame. Healing energy surrounds you now. Breathe in slowly. Something within you is ready to trust life again. Let the peace guide you, not perfection.

Lucky Tip: Slow down and feel your breath.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope Today for June 30, 2025

Tarot Card: The Chariot

The Channel of The Chariot is movement, but it's for you to steer it. The universe will meet you where you move. Don't wait for the right time- it asks you to take one small, brave step today. Trust that your one-step effort will be met halfway. You don't need to know everything; be willing to try. Let your heart steer, and your will put the rest together.

Lucky Tip: Act now, no matter how small the opportunity may seem.

