Tarot Horoscope Today for April 24, 2026: Today's tarot picks bring new beginnings and opportunities

Aries: Ace of Pentacles

Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for April 24, 2026

Dominant Energy: New beginnings and opportunities

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A fresh opportunity may present itself, especially in work or finances. This is a day to start something practical and grounded. What you begin now has the potential to grow steadily over time.

Stay open and take action without overthinking.

Lucky Tip: Before leaving, touch a coin or currency note and keep it in your wallet intentionally—this activates abundance flow.

Crystal Remedy: Use Green Aventurine to attract growth and opportunities.

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 19-25, 2026

Taurus: The World

Dominant Energy: Completion and expansion

You may feel a sense of achievement or closure. Something is coming full circle, allowing you to move forward. This is a moment to acknowledge your progress and step into the next phase.

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{{^usCountry}} Celebrate before rushing ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celebrate before rushing ahead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Before stepping out, turn around once slowly in your room—this completes old energy cycles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Before stepping out, turn around once slowly in your room—this completes old energy cycles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Use Labradorite to support transitions and expansion. Gemini: Six of Cups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Use Labradorite to support transitions and expansion. Gemini: Six of Cups {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dominant Energy: Nostalgia and emotional recall {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dominant Energy: Nostalgia and emotional recall {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You may think about the past or reconnect with someone familiar. While this feels comforting, stay present. Not everything from the past is meant to return fully. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may think about the past or reconnect with someone familiar. While this feels comforting, stay present. Not everything from the past is meant to return fully. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Use memories as lessons, not attachments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Use memories as lessons, not attachments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Carry something small and old (like a key or coin)—it stabilises emotional energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Carry something small and old (like a key or coin)—it stabilises emotional energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Use Pink Opal to bring emotional healing and softness. Cancer: Eight of Swords {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Use Pink Opal to bring emotional healing and softness. Cancer: Eight of Swords {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dominant Energy: Mental restriction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dominant Energy: Mental restriction {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You may feel stuck or overwhelmed by your thoughts. This limitation is more mental than real. Shifting your perspective will help you break free. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may feel stuck or overwhelmed by your thoughts. This limitation is more mental than real. Shifting your perspective will help you break free. {{/usCountry}}

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You have more control than you realise.

Lucky Tip: Before leaving, stretch your arms wide once—this physically breaks stagnant energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Fluorite to clear mental confusion.

Leo: King of Swords

Dominant Energy: Clarity and authority

You may need to approach situations logically and communicate clearly. Emotional detachment will help you stay in control. Your words will carry power today.

Stay firm but fair.

Lucky Tip: Wear something structured or sharp (like a watch or belt) to activate authority energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Lapis Lazuli to enhance communication and clarity.

Virgo: Queen of Wands

Dominant Energy: Confidence and action

You are being guided to step into your confidence and take charge. Your energy today can attract attention and opportunities.

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Do not hesitate to express yourself.

Lucky Tip: Before stepping out, look at yourself in the mirror and hold eye contact for 5 seconds—this boosts confidence.

Crystal Remedy: Use Carnelian to enhance confidence and action.

Libra: The Emperor

Dominant Energy: Structure and control

You may need to take responsibility and create order. This is a day for discipline and leadership. Your ability to stay grounded will bring stability.

Avoid emotional decisions.

Lucky Tip: Keep something rectangular (like a card or notebook) in your bag—it symbolises structure.

Crystal Remedy: Use Black Onyx to strengthen stability and authority.

Scorpio: Page of Pentacles

Dominant Energy: Learning and growth

A new opportunity or idea may emerge. Stay open and willing to learn. Small steps today can lead to long-term success.

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Focus on consistency.

Lucky Tip: Carry a pen or small notebook—it activates learning and growth energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Citrine to attract opportunities and growth.

Sagittarius: Death

Dominant Energy: Transformation

An ending or shift may occur, making space for something new. Letting go will bring renewal.

Do not resist change.

Lucky Tip: Before leaving, discard or move one unused item—this activates transformation.

Crystal Remedy: Use Obsidian to support release and protection.

Capricorn: High Priestess

Dominant Energy: Intuition

You are being guided to trust your inner voice. Not everything needs to be expressed. Your intuition will guide you correctly.

Observe more, act less.

Lucky Tip: Keep a small folded paper in your pocket—it represents hidden knowledge.

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Crystal Remedy: Use Moonstone to enhance intuition.

Aquarius: The Hierophant

Dominant Energy: Structure and guidance

You may benefit from following a system or seeking advice. Discipline and routine will help you move forward.

Stay consistent.

Lucky Tip: Touch your forehead lightly before stepping out—this activates guidance energy.

Crystal Remedy: Use Selenite to bring clarity and alignment.

Pisces: Five of Cups

Dominant Energy: Emotional reflection

You may feel slightly disappointed or focused on what is missing. Shift your focus to what still remains.

Healing begins with awareness.

Lucky Tip: Carry something white (paper/cloth)—it helps release emotional heaviness.

Crystal Remedy: Use Amethyst to support emotional balance and healing.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

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Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

Contactt: 9654465163

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kishori Sud ...Read More Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com Read Less

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