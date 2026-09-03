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Tarot Horoscope Today, September 3, 2026: Don't wait for the perfect time, act on an idea that genuinely inspires you

Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign for September 3, 2026, with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions

Published on: Sep 3, 2026, 10:00:06 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Aries: 9 of Pentacles

Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign (pinterest)
Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign (pinterest)

Energy Today: Recognize your worth and appreciate how far you've come. Your independence, confidence and previous efforts can bring a stronger sense of achievement today. Don't downplay your progress simply because you're already thinking about your next goal.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Ritual: At sunrise, write three things you have successfully created or achieved and thank yourself for the effort behind them.

Crystal: Pyrite supports confidence, prosperity and self-worth.

Taurus: Knight of Pentacles

Energy Today: Slow and steady progress is your greatest advantage. Stay committed to your responsibilities and financial plans instead of looking for shortcuts. What you're building may take time, but consistency can make it lasting.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Ritual: Light a green candle and write one goal you will consistently work toward throughout September.

Crystal: Moss Agate supports patience, stability and gradual growth.

Gemini: Queen of Cups

Energy Today: Your intuition and emotional intelligence are heightened. You may understand someone's feelings without them saying much, but remember that empathy doesn't mean taking responsibility for everyone else's emotions.

Ritual: Spend five quiet minutes journaling your strongest intuitive feeling of the day before going to sleep.

Crystal: Labradorite supports intuition, emotional awareness and energetic discernment.

Cancer: 8 of Cups

Energy Today: You may recognize that something you've emotionally invested in is no longer fulfilling. Walking away can feel difficult, but sometimes creating distance is necessary to make space for something healthier.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Ritual: Write down one emotional attachment you're ready to release and tear the paper into small pieces before discarding it.

Crystal: Smoky Quartz supports grounding, emotional release and peaceful transitions.

Leo: Ace of Wands

Energy Today: Fresh motivation, creativity or attraction can push you toward an exciting beginning. Don't wait until everything is perfect before acting on an idea that genuinely inspires you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Ritual: Light an orange candle and write one new project or intention you want to initiate this month.

Crystal: Carnelian supports courage, passion and creative momentum.

Virgo: Magician

Energy Today: You have more resources and abilities than you realise. Use your communication, creativity and practical skills to turn an idea into something tangible instead of waiting for circumstances to become perfect.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Ritual: Write your September intention on paper and place it beneath your crystal while visualizing yourself taking the first practical step.

Crystal: Clear Quartz supports clarity, manifestation and focused action.

Libra: King of Pentacles

Energy Today: Career, finances and long-term stability deserve your attention. Make decisions from a place of maturity and practicality rather than chasing immediate gratification.

Lucky Color: Deep Green

Ritual: Place a coin beside your crystal and set an intention for financial stability and wise decisions throughout September.

Crystal: Green Jade supports prosperity, stability and grounded growth.

Scorpio: 10 of Pentacles

Energy Today: Long-term security takes center stage. Family, finances, property or career foundations could become important. Focus on what creates lasting security rather than temporary rewards.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Ritual: Write one long-term financial or family goal and keep it near your crystal throughout September.

Crystal: Green Aventurine supports abundance, growth and financial opportunity.

Sagittarius: 3 of Cups

Energy Today: Social connections can bring happiness, encouragement and useful opportunities. Spend time with people who genuinely support you, and don't underestimate the value of your network.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Ritual: Send a genuine message of appreciation to someone who has supported you and helped you through a difficult period.

Crystal: Rose Quartz supports friendship, warmth and harmonious relationships.

Capricorn: Death

Energy Today: A significant chapter is ready to transform. Something may need to end so that you can move forward without repeatedly carrying the same patterns into the future.

Lucky Colour: Black

Ritual: Take a cleansing bath or shower with a little salt and visualise releasing one old pattern you're ready to leave behind.

Crystal: Black Obsidian supports grounding, release and transformation.

Aquarius: Knight of Cups

Energy Today: Emotional and romantic energy is highlighted. A sincere message, invitation or heartfelt interaction could brighten your day. Allow yourself to receive affection without immediately analyzing it.

Lucky Color: Rose Pink

Ritual: Light a pink candle and write one quality you want to experience more deeply in your relationships this September.

Crystal: Rose Quartz supports emotional openness, love and connection.

Pisces: 4 of Cups

Energy Today: You may be focusing heavily on disappointment or dissatisfaction and overlooking something valuable that's still available. Before rejecting an opportunity, take another look.

Lucky Color: Lavender

Ritual: Write one thing you're dissatisfied with and beside it write one possibility you haven't explored yet. Review it again tonight.

Crystal: Amethyst supports emotional calm, perspective and intuitive clarity.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud

Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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