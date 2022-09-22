Tauras and Capricorn, Gemini and Cancer: Which Zodiac signs are weirdly attracted to one another?

Some people are not that great to each other or might be rude but from within they could be secretly attracted to the other person. There are some feelings that one does not let out in public for various personal reasons. Whereas feelings of attraction towards the other zodiac sign can be really strong.

One might not let the feeling out but from within they know the reality about their attraction towards the other. Let's look at these zodiac sign pairs who are secretly attracted to one another.

Taurus and Capricorn

One would never believe this pair could be attracted to one another as their personality traits are poles apart. However, it is also said that opposites attract each other. Both zodiacs are highly ambitious and love to work towards the betterment of society. They could have different approaches about how to move forward but surely never interrupt in the other's way. As a couple, they are extremely supportive and encourage each other to move forward in life. This zodiac sign couple could get along well if they respect each other's space and communicate on plans.

Gemini and Cancer

Both zodiacs have immense love and respect for each other once they accept their attraction toward one another. Since they both place a high priority on relationships and connections, they often get along well. Geminis teach Cancerians to be consistent and calm, while the former instructs Cancerians to be outgoing and extroverted. Secretly, they both adore and respect one other's identities. Being vocal about their feelings as well as having conversations can help the duo move forwards toward a wonderful life together.

Aries and Aquarius

Even though their personas are so different, these two operate incredibly well together despite what you might think given their apparent compatibility. Since Aries and Aquarius both are secretly attracted to each other, they also have a great bond when together. Both zodiacs bring the best out of each other in all facets of life. They are self-sufficient and need not ask each other before making decisions. Aquarius and Aries make eager friends and both have a strong sense of individuality. They are capable of having an interesting, wise, and loving relationship.

Sagittarius and Pisces

These zodiac signs are not opposites but greatly complement each other as a pair. Pisceans have big dreams that they want to accomplish in life and Sagittarians are supportive. Both the zodiacs need someone to hear them out and give an honest opinion, they both admire this quality of one another.They are a terrific match because they share interests in common but hold quite diverse opinions on what matters most in life, which gives them plenty of room to resolve their differences.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on Vedic astrology scriptures. Reader discretion is advised.)