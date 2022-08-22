Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 22, 2022: Stay focused and committed to work

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) For Taurus natives, the financial condition seems strong. You may be able to invest business capital in profitable shares. Your health may remain excellent. Staying happy can help you maintain a positive outlook. Your family life may be joyful. News of a youngster’s marriage alliance is likely to fill the homely atmosphere with love and warmth. However, your love life may need a little attention. Prioritizing other things over your partner may create rifts in the relationship. You may have to stay focused and committed to work as your professional front looks challenging. Not working as a team player may put you in trouble, earning you a bad reputation. For some, the day promises to be good on the travel front. A trip to an exotic location with friends is on the cards. Property dealings are likely to bring excellent returns. Students may do well in competitive exams.

Taurus Finance Today For Taurus natives, the economic front is likely to be very bright as a new source of earning can bring handsome profits. The chances of receiving gains from an existing business venture are high. Traders are likely to make good profits.

Taurus Family Today On the domestic front, Taureans may experience blissful time in the company of relatives and friends. A celebration at home may keep you on your toes. A trip with family may strengthen your interpersonal relationships.

Taurus Career Today On the professional front, the day may not be very favorable for Taurus natives. Transfer to an undesired location is on the cards. You need to be discreet about your ideas or colleagues may take advantage of your situation.

Taurus Health Today Taureans, your efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle may show positive effects on your overall wellbeing. A disciplined life, which includes a balanced diet, physical activity, and yoga, may keep you fit and fine.

Taurus Love Life Today On the romantic front, intimacy between you and your significant other may grow, bringing you two close. However, do not let your passion run amok or it could lead to repercussions, which may become tough to handle later.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

