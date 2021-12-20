Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 20: Control your anger

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

My dear Bull, we know the importance of stability in your life. However, things are shifting rapidly around you. Start adapting instead of pondering over it. You know how to make people comfortable in their skin. Your friend might need you to play this role today. Your hard work and efforts are going to pay off with your manifested power. The more you connect yourself with nature the higher will be the peace and rewards. You need to pass the time with immense faith in your abilities. You are decisive and heading towards your success with all that you have got. If this isn't the case already, you should start planting seeds towards your goal step by step.

Taurus Finance Today

Invest your money and time in the things that give you tangible results. Make a plan if you want to see a gradual increase in your resources. The opportunities and ideas are endless. Do little research and read documents carefully before signing up for any deal or policies.

Taurus Family Today

It is not okay to direct your anger and frustrations out on your family. It will raise the question and fiery arguments in your home. Some of you will need to follow the agree to disagree approach to your home life.

Taurus Career Today

You are getting showered with opportunities in your professional life. You will get full support and guidance from the authority and father figures of your life. If you are planning to appear or prepare for academic apply for them as soon as possible.

Taurus Health Today

You have already taken your first few steps of the action plan by starting gymming. You should avoid giving excuses now that hinder your schedule and willingness to move a finger.

Taurus Love Life Today

Things are going great in your relationships. You are comfortable in each other's silence. Taking care of tasks in hand with ease is in your mind.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Peach

