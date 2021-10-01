Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 1: Good news is on the way!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus, you are a dependable person and always ready to offer help. This trait will not only help you get ahead in life, but it will also bring you more respect from people around you. Your dreams are likely to materialize as you achieve your goals. Be open to change and accept failures. Today might not be the right time to undertake any travel plans Taureans as the day does not seem to be very promising. Students will have to put in more efforts to make a mark in their academic field. Decisions regarding property matters are likely to go in your favour.

Taurus Finance Today

With your financial health more secured than before, you are likely to add more to your wealth with the help of your foreign contacts, who will aid you in broadening your business horizons. This is likely to bring you easier and quicker gains.

Taurus Family Today

Today, you are likely to receive good news related to the arrival of a baby in the immediate or extended family, which will elevate everyone's mood. The domestic atmosphere will be full of positive vibes and you will enjoy the company of your loved ones.

Taurus Career Today

The past few days have been bright as far as your professional front is concerned. But you need not get complacent as there may be a few challenges to face, failing which could make you lose an increment opportunity.

Taurus Health Today

You are likely to turn towards alternate therapies like Ayurveda or Reiki, which will greatly improve your overall well-being. This will not only rejuvenate your senses but will also give you a sense of wellness.

Taurus Love Life Today

Today, it is likely that you may possibly start a new romantic relationship with your friend! Explore the potential in the relationship and do not let any love-filled opportunity slip from your hands to enjoy your love life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

