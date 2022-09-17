Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 17, 2022: Good news on money front

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Taurus natives’ life can witness considerable changes today. It can be related to your work or personal affairs. This is also a positive phase for your career as you are likely to accomplish a lot of tasks. Your creativity will be at its peak and you will be determined to achieve your goals. It is a clever idea to complete tasks in advance to enjoy a refreshing life ahead. Make sure that you do not get swayed away by all the negativity around you. Generosity flows both ways on the romantic front, you remain attentive and those around you understand your expectations. Today, Taurus natives are likely to undertake travel relating to their profession and gain from it tremendously. Relaxing on the academic front at this juncture may affect Taurus students’ performance adversely. Youngsters need to pay more attention to their studies. It is necessary to work hard at this time. You need to watch out for careless expenditure today.

Taurus Finance Today Taurus natives need to be careful against overspending. Avoid impulsive buying as it can exceed your expenditure significantly. Small-scale entrepreneurs are likely to receive sudden profits. A thrifty nature would enable one to earn monetary gains today.

Taurus Family Today Taurus natives are likely to do everything possible for their loved ones and nothing will be too good for their children. The presence of children at home would allow you to enjoy their company and soak in their cheer. A religious ceremony can be organised at home.

Taurus Career Today Taurus natives are also likely to get favourable opportunities related to their professional field. Focus on your work and do not look to impress others. Your hard work will provide you with appreciation and recognition from your seniors.

Taurus Health Today The day promises to be wonderful for Taurus natives’ health. You’ll feel energetic and get your pending work done effectively. You may also feel energized to go to the gym. Practice cardio, strength training or Zumba to make the most of your energy.

Taurus Love Life Today If you are in a committed romantic relationship, you will gently introduce the necessary changes to improve your fluidity and perfect your happiness. Married Taurus individuals will also get support from their spouses and in-laws.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

