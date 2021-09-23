Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 23: The day is auspicious for you

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today you will need to be assertive about your needs and the things that you want to get done. Your responsible and practical attitude will make you an indispensable part of your organization, and greatly strengthen your professional standing. Your patient approach will see you solve all problems and confusion calmly to the satisfaction of all. You may need check your stubborn attitude and be a little flexible in matters of heart and family. This will ensure that you enjoy much harmony and happiness today. You need to plan your long road trip well in advance and down to minute detail to avoid hiccups in your journey. Property deal that you have been negotiating for a while now will be finalized.

Taurus Finance Today

Today, you remain in a financially secure position by getting profitable opportunities to add to your wealth. Judicious spending will also go a long way in ensuring financial stability. Businessmen can chalk out plans for expansion.

Taurus Family Today

The day is very auspicious, especially if you are expecting a new member to come into the family. Achievement of a family youngster or kin is likely to add to your prestige in your social circle.

Taurus Career Today

This is the time for you to get things in order at work to avoid future bottlenecks. You will manage to overcome teething troubles in something that you have started, so get set to go open your wings and soar.

Taurus Health Today

You need to be level-headed and not let anxiety control your driving force today. Stay away from high fat diet as your system may not agree with it and may cause you much discomfort later in the day.

Taurus Love Life Today

Newly married couple will embark on a period of greater understanding and marital happiness. It is also a very good day to confess true feelings to the person you love secretly as chances of acceptance very high.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

