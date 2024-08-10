Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 10, 2024 predicts new tasks at work

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a born ruler Look for options to repair the cracks in the love life. Spend time to meet the expectations at work. Being careful about expenditure & health is also good. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 10, 2024: Take the initiative to troubleshoot the relationship issues today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Minor relationship issues will be there and mostly these are results of egos. Take the lover in confidence while you make crucial decisions. Be supportive in the personal and professional endeavors of your lover and this can have impacts. Keep your love in a good mood and a weekend vacation is a good idea for that. Those who recently had a breakup will fall in love again. Married females may be conceived today and you can have plans to expand the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Take new challenges at work and this will help you grow in your career. Despite your hard attempts, some seniors will not be happy with the performance. This can impact the morale. However, look for better opportunities. Those who have job-related interviews scheduled for the day can confidently attend them. Some entrepreneurs will be lucky to reap good profits today while discussing new ventures with partners. Students will be happy to know that they will crack examinations today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Do not get into money-related disputes with siblings or friends. You may lose your temper today and the discussions will lead to chaos. Be careful while making investments in stock as the financial status is not in your favor. Some females will see wealth from property while seniors can divide the wealth among children. Traders will see good returns. You will need to spend an amount on legal or medical reasons.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will come up today. However, seniors will develop respiratory issues and this will require consulting a doctor. It is wise to skip oily and greasy food and consume more fruits and vegetables today. Adventure trips should be avoided as the planets do not favor adventures today. You may join a gym in the second part of the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)