Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 19, 2023 advises to focus on your well being

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You beat troubles with a smile

Have a happy romantic relationship today. Officially, you are happy but financial troubles will exist in your life. Keep a watch on your health today.

Be committed to the partner and this will reflect in the personal life. Despite minor issues at the workplace, you will be successful in achieving the professional goals. Be careful while handling finance and health is also normal today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

An outsider may be a cause of rift today. Handle this problem with care. This can even be your ex-lover, whom you need to avoid for a healthy love life. Single Taurus natives can expect a surprise today, especially in the second half. Those who have an official function or family event tonight will see many proposals and this is especially applicable for females. Married females may get conceived today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor hiccups at the workplace, you’ll succeed in handling every professional responsibility. A few natives may not be happy about the work and will quit today. Keep the clients in a good mood and ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Always maintain a professional relationship with authorities which will benefit in the future. Students appearing for competitive examinations will also obtain positive results.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth carefully today as you may need it in the coming days. A sibling or a relative will expect financial assistance from you which you cannot deny. Despite having good wealth, it is wise to not make risky financial decisions including investment in speculative business. You may consider mutual funds as an investment option and can also start repairing the house.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Some Taurus natives will develop breath-related issues which will need medical attention. Those who have diabetes or respiratory disorders need to be careful. Avoid tobacco for a day and also skip junk food. Go for a morning or evening walk as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Doing yoga is also a good way to yourself rejuvenated.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON