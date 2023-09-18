Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2023 predicts wise investments

20th April to 20th May

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You speak for others

Troubleshoot problems in the love life today to stay happy. Utilize opportunities to prove the mettle at the workplace. Be sensible while handling cash.

All relationship-related issues need to be resolved before the day ends. Be careful at the office today as challenges may come up. Financial well-being ensures better investments while your health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to embrace new love today. Fortunate single Taurus natives will meet someone at an official function, while traveling, at a family celebration, or at a restaurant. The stars of love are stronger and you can consider proposing. The response will be mostly positive. As the chances to conceive are higher, married Taurus natives can expect a new family member. Avoid arguments in the relationship and also plan a romantic dinner tonight.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Some legal professionals along with police persons, armed persons, government employees, politicians, and academicians will be under severe stress today. Taurus natives can expect a change in role at the workplace. There can be ego-related issues and you need to tackle them smartly. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the day ends. Those who hold crucial responsibilities may need to spend more hours in meetings and decision-making today. You are suggested to build healthy relations with your colleagues and seniors.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with care today. Some Taurus natives will receive money from different sources including a past investment and this will also motivate you to further invest in the stock market or speculative business. Businessmen involved in foreign trade will see good investment from abroad. A financial expert can guide you on wealth management. You may also donate wealth to charity in the second half of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Confirm you leave office stress at the door while entering the home. Spend more time with the family and this will help you stay mentally fit. Minor medical issues including viral fever or throat infection may trouble you but mostly, your health will be good. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues and the best way to avoid it is to have proper control over the mind through yoga. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including underwater activities.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON