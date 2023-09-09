Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 9, 2023 predicts a good news at home

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stand by the principles today

The accurate daily predictions call for early troubleshooting of love and official problems. Your health will be good but be careful of finance today.

Take vital love decisions today. Some professional issues will exist but overcome them. Both finance and health would be a mixed bag today. But you will be happy.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible when it comes to romance. You should not be possessive or should not even be judgmental today. Provide the space to the partner and value the opinions. Some relationships may be toxic and you can call it off for good. Whenever you have misunderstandings, sit and talk with an open mind to resolve them. Be genuine in your dealings and always be patient. Married female Taurus natives may get conceived today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Some IT professionals and graphic designers will visit the client's office in the second half of the day. Medical professionals need to be highly careful today as some complicated cases may come to you. There can be minor disagreements at the workplace but do not lose the temper. You should stay away from petty politics at the office that may hamper your productivity and reputation. If you are a junior, ensure you bring out innovative concepts that would be accepted by the management.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with care. Despite you being prosperous today, you may expect expenses. Some Taurus natives will require spending for a medical emergency at home. Though you can contribute money to charity, ensure you save for the rainy day. Avoid finance-related arguments today and focus on the smart handling of wealth. A financial expert can help you with money management.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor infections and allergies, your health would be generally good. You may have a medical emergency at home, which may be related to a sibling or parents. Some may complain about pain in their knees and lack of sleep. Ensure you maintain a healthy diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Avoid alcohol and tobacco today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

