Taurus Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 4, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Dear Taurus natives, your love for finer things and luxury pleasures in life is going to reflect in your behavior today. You might get an invitation from a high class party and therefore, you may like to flaunt your choicest assets today and everybody in your circle can go in awe of your style and taste. It is going to be day wherein you can also get noticed by a big name in your close knit network and can get the opportunity to associate with them in the future. Therefore, be your best but don’t try to fake your reality. Also, career wise, you can expect a normal day and you will fulfill all your job responsibilities quite well. Travel is also predicted in the evening and night time.

Taurus Finance Today

Be careful of your over expenses today and spend as only your budget allows you for this month. Keep a curb on your unnecessary and avoidable shopping spree, as further it can have consequences.

Taurus Family Today

There can be some celebration for a family event going in your domestic affairs. You might stay busy in the preparations from the morning. But try to rest in between and take a nap if possible.

Taurus Career Today

Your job shall have the usual routine responsibilities to be fulfilled. You shall also expect the support and concern of your co workers. Job seekers may have to wait a bit for their right job offer.

Taurus Health Today

Health wise, it can be a hectic day for you full of physical activities and therefore you must have some plan to rest in between to avoid getting over exerted. Don’t push your physical limits, and work as much as your body allows.

Taurus Love Life Today

At times, you just don’t know how to say no to a particular scenario and especially in your love life. You might have to face its consequences today. Try to be transparent and clear with your lover or spouse.



Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

