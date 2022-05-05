Taurus Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 5, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your health will be fine and you need not do any extra effort for it. Your bank balance will make your feel proud of all your decisions in the past. You may enjoy the day at your workplace as your work will be appreciated today. You may find things a bit turbulent in your love life. However, things aren't as bad as they appear. So just wait for the right time and don't overreact. You will have a good time with your family. You are a person who thinks outside the box and you don't like to be conventional while making important decisions. You have always followed your heart. Being generous and extending a helping is something you have always been doing. But while helping others you must not let others take you for granted. It's time to explore the unexplored. Embark on a trip with your travel buddies. Leave all your worries behind. Buying a movable property may be profitable for you.

Taurus Finance Today

You will most likely get money from an unexpected source. You have been making wise decisions at the right time and must continue your positive approach towards things. You are advised not to spend unnecessarily on luxury items like mobile phones, cars and laptops. If you continue to spend wisely you can boost your bank balance like never before.

Taurus Family Today

You love your family more than anything in this world. An ailing family member may be cured and things will all be joyful. The positive environment will bring all the family members closer and forget all the minor disputes. Your rich family values will play a very important role in this.

Taurus Career Today

All this while you have thought that your hard work and dedication are not being noticed. But today, you will be proved wrong when you will be appreciated by all at your workplace. So, get ready to bask in the glory of accolades and enjoy your day.

Taurus Health Today

Those suffering from a backache may feel great relief after following an Ayurveda treatment. You must continue your exercise to get rid of the problem permanently. Including less oily food in your daily diet will be beneficial in your weight loss programme.

Taurus Love Life Today

You are advised to avoid taking any important decision as far as your love life is concerned. Today you may feel impulsive in reacting to a situation. However, you must not do so and give a second thought to the entire issue.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026