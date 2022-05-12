Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 12, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your day promises to bring surprises as you experience overall happiness. This may give you a chance to explore other avenues too. Health is likely to remain satisfactory. However, do not ignore the warning signs of your body. Money matters may start to brighten as stars seem favourable. Do not let professional hurdles dishearten you. Maintain focus and dedication at work. Time spent with family members is likely to cheer you up and bring inner peace. Your love life is likely to keep blossoming. Married couples may plan to add to their family. Travelling to an unexplored destination may give you a chance to enjoy the beauties of nature. Property matters are likely to bring unexpected profits. Some of you may invest in a vehicle. Students may need to consult their seniors as lack of focus may not bring desired results in academics.

Taurus Finance Today

On the economic front, situations may be in your favour as you earn profits from an overseas venture. This is likely to add to your savings. Those into a family business may receive good gains in the coming days.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to experience a good time. Children may bring you happiness. A fun outing with loved ones is likely to freshen you up. Relatives may visit you to participate in a joyous family celebration.

Taurus Career Today

On the job front, the day seems trying. You may be unable to achieve your targets. This may find you in a tight spot. Management may not be impressed with your performance. A monetary benefit may slip from your fingers.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, you may receive mixed results. A few underlying conditions may need immediate attention. However, a good diet, sporting activities and regular meditation are likely to bring overall wellness.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, mutual understanding and intimacy is likely to grow between you and your partner. Singles may enter into an exciting liaison. You are likely to enjoy the ecstasies of love life in your new-found relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

