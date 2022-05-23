Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 23, 2022

Dear Taurus, your daily astrological predictions for May 23, 2022 suggests, conflicts of opinion with elders may keep you on edge.
Taurus Daily Horoscope for May 23: Share investments are likely to yield only minor profit.
Published on May 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) 

Your health may be in good shape. You are likely to stay fit by participating in professional sports. Your work life is sure to sparkle. Working in a pleasant atmosphere may be enjoyable. Your romantic life may be gratifying. You and your partner are likely to set aside time to enjoy moments of togetherness. However, your domestic front may not be as vibrant. Conflicts of opinion with elders may keep you on edge. With your patience and calm demeanor, you are likely to bring things back to normal. Your financial situation may be unpredictable. Rising expenses must be reined, or financial losses might result. Before embarking on a travel with children, you may need to review all plans properly. Right now, making financial obligations in matters related to an old property need to be avoided. Students may be able to pursue further education in a foreign country. 

Taurus Finance Today 

On the economic front, you may come upon a rich investment opportunity. To avoid losses, assess the benefits and drawbacks before investing your money in it. Share investments are likely to yield only minor profit. 

Taurus Family Today 

Busy work schedules are likely to cause you to spend more time at the office. This may leave your family feeling ignored and uncared for. You need to make time for them or the peaceful atmosphere is likely to be disturbed. 

Taurus Career Today 

On the job, your efficiency is likely to improve. You may be able to perform additional work with ease. Your well-thought-out methods and ideas are sure to impress your superiors. This may bring a monetary bonus or a promotion. 

Taurus Health Today 

Your passion for sports is likely to help you keep in shape in terms of health. Recreational activities may help you relieve stress. Pilates and yoga are likely to improve your physical health and mental wellbeing. 

Taurus Love Life Today 

Long-term partners are likely to take their relationship to the next level. You may sound your wedding bells soon. In your romantic life, you may notice that joy and excitement are likely to take precedence. Enjoy in the wonderful time. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Color: Yellow 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

