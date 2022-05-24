Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 24, '22 states, to be decisive

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) You are likely to be inclined to learn new things today to expand your perspective. Today you may involve yourself with creative work. Important changes in your career are foreseen. Be prudent in money matters. Taking the right financial decision today is likely to be the key to a secure future. Those who live away from home may feel lonely. They are advised to spend some time with friends to destress themselves. If you can avoid stress as much as possible, it will be excellent. Make a concerted attempt to get some restful sleep. Students may not be able to focus on their studies as an active love life can hamper their efforts. They are advised to strike the right balance between their love and academic life. Some of you may get the possession of your house, bringing a wave of happiness and joy on the home front. Laxity in the proper booking of travel arrangements may leave you in a lurch. Be thorough in your preparation.

Taurus Finance Today Those of you associated with the field of import and export are likely to incur monetary benefits. Windfall or riches may brighten your day. Invest this money prudently in long-term investments. This may add to financial security.

Taurus Family Today On the family front, your siblings are likely to remain supportive and will help you to come out of any family issue. You may feel loved and cherished at home. You are likely to perform several household tasks with ease. This may improve the domestic environment.

Taurus Career Today You may get some new opportunities to prove your competence. Grab the opportunity to come into prominence on the professional front. Avoid any professional conflict with seniors and adopt a diplomatic attitude while handling multiple situations.

Taurus Health Today The health of your mother could remain sensitive and may need urgent attention. Push your limits today and have a healthy workout session to maintain your fitness and flexibility today. Windy issues can give health problems, hence stay on your guard. If you have been neglecting your health, visiting a doctor will help you put things into perspective.

Taurus Love Life Today Those married may experience a fortunate time as their spouse can see an enhancement in professional life. If you long for some excitement in your love life; don't despair. Things may change soon, circumstances conspire to make your wish a likely reality.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

