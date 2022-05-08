Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

It appears to be a favourable day for earnings. Enhancement in monetary position may be expected by some. Some work-related issues are likely to keep you busy today. Avoid procrastination. Avoid neglecting family members despite your busy schedule, to maintain peace at home. You will be better off respecting your partner's decisions in a personal matter. You may be able to remain fit and energetic by remaining regular in exercise. Travelling seems to be on the cards, be it for work, education, personal life or some private moments with your spouse. It is likely to bring some golden moments to cherish. You may receive some benefit from your ancestral property. You may also prevail in setting aside your differences with your kin over ownership of family assets. Good fortune would be on your side today. You may get the desired results in your school or college exams. Those appearing for entrance and competitive exams too can taste success.

Taurus Finance Today

Financially, you are likely to remain in a comfortable position and may even add to your wealth. Those who are in partnership business are likely to enjoy a favorable period. Your business partner may appreciate your ideas. It may lead to growth and expansion.

Taurus Family Today

There is likely to be peace, happiness and harmony in your family life. You would have support from your siblings emotionally as well as financially. Your spouse may remain supportive and you can experience financial gains from your in-laws.

Taurus Career Today

Work is likely to pick up the pace and you may get acknowledgement and appreciation. People around you may be more supportive. You can count on the successful completion of cases that require perseverance. Career prospects are likely to be better for those involved with foreign countries.

Taurus Health Today

You are likely to be blessed with a lot of vigor and vitality. If you feel the need for physical activity, go in for sports, and if not - just relax. Build short periods of rest into your hectic daily schedule. Try an aromatherapy session to enhance your well-being.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life might be a little complicated right now. Your partner may be upset with you for some reason. In married life, there may be a debate on something which you need to handle calmly.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

