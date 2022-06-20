Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 20, '22 states, be careful

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) It seems like a moderately well to excellent day for you as the stars show progress in many things while some might feel like problematics, but you need to be careful for a few things. Your finance looks moderate so shy away from making heavy investments. Family and property fronts are excellent and good respectively so this might prove to be the best time you make plans in the respective fields accordingly. It is good day to spend time with your partner and you can see excellent progress in your travel front. Miscellaneous factors affecting your life from outside can prove to be moderate and might not bring as much luck or happiness in your life today.

Taurus Finance Today Stars today show that your finances at the moment are moderate well. If you feel like something that you’ve been wanting to buy, you must shy away from buying as it may backfire. You can still make decisions related to property as things that you’ve been wanting to get may get to your way. It is important that you stay alert and do not go out of your plan.

Taurus Family Today Odds are in favor of your family front today so do not shy away from making plans and spending time with your family. It is best to keep things at front and be open about what you want and try to focus on your family more as maintaining peace within the family through efforts or deeds that you do. It seems like you will be having a pleasant day at your family.

Taurus Career Today Your career and professional terms look bad today. If you’ve been wanting to apply at your dream company or go for the interview you’ve been planning to; it is not the best time to do that. Avoid going for the next job if you’re not very sure for the one.

Taurus Health Today Health looks promising for you today. There are no issues that you might face today and it is going to be pleasant for you. It is advised to stay away from bad habits and keep going on with the healthy routine if you’re following any. Exercising can also prove to add a routine to your life so be mindful about that.

Taurus Love Life Today Your love life looks moderate so if you’ve been wanting to take your partner out or have been planning a proposal for some time, this is the right time for you. This is not the ideal time to take those important decisions with your partner that you’ve been wanting to take for some time. You might see some negative developments in your relationship so avoid taking major decisions.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

