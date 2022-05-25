Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, '22 states, take a break

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)This will be a beneficial phase for you. Tasks that were stuck earlier may kick off again on a positive note. You will be able to express your feelings freely and your mental strength may also increase. Dealing in matters relating to real estate will be profitable. You may receive some genuine advice from an experienced person. Students looking to study abroad may find success. You can take interest in religious activities and charity. Some of you may also be successful in visiting a foreign country. But it will only take place for those who have made prior attempts for the same. You are likely to be attracted to a luxurious lifestyle and may plan to buy new items. You are likely to get support from your friends which will be a source of joy for you. Those of you doing business with foreign countries are likely to succeed. Students seeking to pursue higher education abroad are also likely to receive favourable results.

Taurus Finance Today Those in business are advised to form new partnerships to have sustained growth. Your income and investment are likely to grow substantially which may improve your financial situation. You might also receive sudden benefits, thus, improving your financial condition

Taurus Family Today You are likely to receive support from your elder siblings. Married couples can expect to become parents which will keep the family atmosphere jovial. You can host come, guests. Think about how best to receive guests, make a menu, and do a spring cleaning. Take a break from all things and have fun.

Taurus Career Today You may face problems at the workplace owing to a lack of structure on your part. Working professionals can face some altercations and arguments. Your boss may not like the way you work. Try to find out the reason.

Taurus Health Today You need to get out of the house and exercise and start getting back on track. If you have been planning to go in for sports for some time, now is a favourable period for the implementation of your plans. Help your body get rid of all the excess, do not overeat and drink more fluids.

Taurus Love Life Today If you're single, you may benefit from the attention and understanding of someone you are attracted to. Work on the mutual attraction. Try to surprise your sweetheart with something special: make a luxurious gift or arrange an unusual date.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

