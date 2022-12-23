Taurus Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: Relationship will bloom

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Health may bloom when you maintain a healthy diet.Daily Astrological Prediction says, share your happiness with others to remain stress-free. Share the workload of your spouse if he/she is struggling with multiple responsibilities. This may bloom your relationship. Sow a seed of any plant. Meet with knowledgeable people and get some great and diligent ideas from them. Enhance your knowledge of technology. On the professional front, your intellectual attitude is required to thrive in office politics. Your spouse might not argue with you. Children may ask you to play outdoor games. Your boss may ask you to visit his residence for the Champaign party. Organize your events strategically to have all fun and pleasure.

Taurus Finance Today

Your financial status may brighten by receiving money from various sources, but you need to check your spend thriftiness. You may be accumulating wealth today. This can happen in the form of property and assets.

Taurus Family Today

You are likely to visit a temple or a sightseeing tour with your spouse and children. You are likely to travel abroad on a shoestring. This may become your most memorable journey. Your family accompanying you will be like a cheery on the cake.

Taurus Career Today

Your colleagues might envy you and don't want to see you rise in your career. They may try to take away your credits in your tough grind work. So, be cautious.

Taurus Health Today

Strictly adhere to healthy diets. You are energetic and might be having good health free of every illness, but getting indulged in anything excess may upset your stomach.

Taurus Love Life Today

The bachelors or spinsters have a high chance of getting married to their beloved. Speak your heart out in every possible way to stay in their heart forever. Spend ample time with your significant to strengthen your bond, and try not to dishearten her/him.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON