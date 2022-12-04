Taurus Horoscope Today, December 4 0, 2022: Your health looks good

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

There could be some positive shifts in your routine this week, Taureans. Daily Astrological Prediction says, possessing a sense of serenity and power from within may benefit health. Your professional life is going to go rather well this week. You may succeed in any line of work you pursue. Domestically, you might have more spare time to spend with loved ones. Because of this, the household environment could become more pleasant. It's normal for married couples to argue occasionally. Love birds can quickly settle conflicts with empathy and understanding. Your financial situation may remain reasonably balanced. You could waste your money on unnecessary things. Maintaining financial discipline is essential. Your vacation requests, some of which have been pending for a while, are likely to be granted. Taurus students may not be able to live up to everyone's standards on the academic front. A long-running family feud could be settled if disagreements over an inherited property could be settled.

Taurus Finance Weekly

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This week, Taureans need to exercise caution in financial matters. Believe in your own financial intuition, even if you're presented with a novel method for making money. Before committing money, you should weigh the benefits and drawbacks.

Taurus Family Weekly

When long-lost relatives pay you a surprise visit, they have the potential to bring a welcome burst of energy into your otherwise tranquil home life. Having them in your life may make you happier and your family life more fulfilling all week.

Taurus Career Weekly

In the workplace, a native Taurus is likely to give their all. Doing so might help you finish on schedule. In addition, it's likely that you may put in extra effort to increase your productivity, which could lead to a long-sought promotion.

Taurus Health Weekly

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your long-term health problems may probably disappear. So there may not be a better time than this week to start working out regularly. In order to keep your body in good shape and your mind at ease, you should eat healthily and exercise regularly.

Taurus Love Life Weekly

Overindulging may lead to monotony in Taureans' love lives. If you want your partner to truly get to know you, you need to give them some room to do so. The importance of knowing your partner well cannot be overstated. A quick trip together has the potential to revive a stale relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON