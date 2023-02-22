Taurus Horoscope Today, February 22, 2023: Promising love life

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Daily astrological prediction says, it’s time to rejuvenate and enjoy some homely comforts with your family! You’ve been away too far and now you feel a little homesick. Your family’s love and support are likely to help you sail through difficult times. Financially, you’re in a good space, especially when it comes to property investments. You may think about starting a side hustle today. Healthwise, things seem to be quite moderate as your body and mind come in sync together. You may feel quite calm and composed today. Things look quite promising on the love front. You may enjoy a coffee date with a special one today. You may feel comfortable at work today as you engage in some cultural activities. Bonding with teammates is highly recommended. Overall, it’s a good day ahead.

Taurus Finance Today

You are in for some financial gains as you’re blessed with fortune today. Those thinking of leveraging their financial assets can think about property investments. With strategic investment you can easily maximize profits today.

Taurus Family Today

It’s a beautiful day to spend with family members. You may experience the love and care of your family members as they pamper you today. You can think of spending some time with cousins and relive some childhood memories.

Taurus Career Today

Things look quite steady at the work front. You may enjoy some bonding activities with colleagues. Friendship at work is likely to prove quite beneficial for you. You may think about starting a side hustle as work feels too comfortable.

Taurus Health Today

You may want to head out to a quiet place today as you look for mental peace. You may learn to calm intrusive thoughts and live in the moment. Physically, you feel quite healthy and relaxed as you begin a healthy lifestyle.

Taurus Love Life Today

It’s a good day to find love for Taurus natives. Those looking for a casual relationship can fall in love unthinkably. Tread carefully Taureans because love is just around the corner!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

