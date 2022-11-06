Taurus Horoscope Today, November 6, 2022: Wedding bell rings for some

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Your financial game is getting stronger! Gone are the days when you had to request your parents for the extra bucks. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you have arrived at a phase in life where you feel self sufficient and enough. There were moments where you felt disappointed and doubted yourself. But things have changed now. The clouds are moving out of your way and sending you the ray of hope. You are an independent individual today who is capable of earning a good living on your own. Carry this blessing and march forward. There are better days in your story. You feel strong health wise too. If you are planning on settling with your partner, it is possible from every way. Your connection is pure and deserves to have the upper ground. This could be a marriage proposal or family get together. Introduce them to your family and meet theirs.

Taurus Health Today

You feel strong today. The strength in your muscle will be intensified with a good workout session. Your health is your actual wealth, react accordingly.

Taurus Finance Today

You are a self-sufficient individual. If you have received your first salary, buy something for your parents. This could be a token of appreciation. Having a wealthy life and a rich heart will take you to places.

Taurus Career Today

If you are new to your occupation, give it some time to settle in. Nobody is born as a CEO of the Amazon facility. It is the process that needs to be focused upon and the consistency that pays off.

Taurus Family Today

Gift your family with your freshly processed income. It isn’t the material or money that matters but the gesture of love. Spend some quality time together over a coffee.

Taurus Love Life Today

Express your love to your partner today. Plan a movie or a dinner date with this special individual. Let the blooming emotions narrate a story of romance. The unmarried folks are likely to get wedded.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON