Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 18

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

If you are born under the sign of Taurus sign, then having a rigid mind with a proper and stable mindset is what best describes you. You are hard working and don’t hesitate in putting your whole heart and soul in the pursuit of your goals and aspirations in life. At times, you also get very stubborn and face a big difficulty in changing your mind as per the requirement and need of the hour. You have a special connection with mother earth and feeling close to the nature excites you. It is a great day to explore all your potential with a positive mindset today. You may get success in almost all your endeavors and luck will favor you in almost all phases of life today.

Taurus Finance Today

Financial aspect in your chart seems to be shining bright with new hopes of better and increased money flow. You can also expect to sign a big business proposal and that may affect your profit and sales drastically.

Taurus Family Today

You can feel a little worried and stressed about the current situation in your home environment. It may be because of a younger family member poor performance in school or academics. But don’t worry guiding them with the correct vision will surely help.

Taurus Career Today

Your office life will stay balanced and you can expect to complete all the same routine job responsibilities and tasks. The second half of the day can however stay a little light and less hectic.

Taurus Health Today

You are feeling the best in your health spirits and can have the right energy and motivation to stay charged up for the whole day. Everything seems to show the desired results in your health aspect as per your planning.

Taurus Love Life Today

It is better if you open up you heart to your partner or spouse today. Don’t keep anything inside and express freely about how you feel being in the relationship with them.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026