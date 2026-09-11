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Taurus Horoscope Today, September 11, 2026: If you are considering a property investment, it is better to inquiry well

Taurus Horoscope Today: You may feel like watching a film, meeting close people, or attending a function without overthinking everything

Published on: Sep 11, 2026, 03:52:29 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Taurus (Apr 21 - May 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our astrological prediction to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The day begins with home and family matters taking priority as the Moon begins the day in Leo in your fourth house, making you more aware of comfort, property concerns, your mother’s mood, household shopping or the emotional atmosphere around you. During the evening, the Moon moves into Virgo in your fifth house, and the tone becomes lighter, drawing attention toward children, entertainment, studies, creativity or a pleasant outing. Early hours are suitable for discussing repairs, home arrangements, décor changes or practical property-related movement. By evening, you may feel like watching a film, meeting close people, or attending a function without overthinking everything. Saturn is in Pisces, your eleventh house, as an ongoing slow transit, so gains, friendships and long-term goals improve slowly through consistency rather than quick results. Rahu is in Aquarius, your tenth house, and Ketu is in Leo, your fourth house, as ongoing slow transits, so career duties can pull energy away from domestic peace, making firm boundaries between work and home especially useful.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Relationship matters can remain smooth today when you show care through practical support. A spouse or partner may cooperate in home decisions, family visits or a shared purchase, and that steadiness may feel deeply reassuring. If there has been discussion around decoration, living space or responsibilities, today supports a calmer tone for sorting it out. The evening is especially good for warmth through small pleasures such as favourite food, a relaxed drive, or time with children. If you are dating, simple plans can go well, especially if neither person pushes every future question at once. Emotional comfort matters more than dramatic expression. Listening fully before reacting will keep harmony intact.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Students may do best by starting the day in a settled environment, perhaps revising from home, completing assignments quietly, or preparing before social distractions grow. The evening supports better concentration for subjects needing analysis, neat writing or presentation. At work, your focus may divide between office tasks and household coordination, so note the top priorities before the day gets crowded. Those involved in property, education, design, hospitality or customer-facing work may find the day especially workable. If you are considering a property move, it is better for inquiry, paperwork progress or practical review than emotional haste. Professionals should also double-check messages and documents, because one missed line in a quote or email may create an avoidable delay later.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Your mood is closely tied to your surroundings today. If the home feels noisy, cluttered or emotionally charged, patience may drop faster than usual. Make space for one calming routine such as a home-cooked meal, quiet music, a short rest, or ten minutes without everyone’s demands. The evening is better for enjoyment, but be moderate with rich food or late-night snacking. Gentle movement after sitting for long hours will help. If you are stepping out for shopping or a function, carry water and keep enough time in hand so the outing stays pleasant.

Tip for the Day:

Choose comfort wisely, and keep spending tied to real usefulness.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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